Davido Is Not Father Of My Child – Anita Brown

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The pregnant American lady, Anita Brown, who claimed that Popular Nigerian singer David Adeleke, Davido, is the father of her unborn child, has refuted the claim saying that the singer is no longer the father of her unborn child.

According to Anita, Davido is “dead” to her and her unborn child.

Anita took to her Twitter account on Tuesday to warn those harassing her through phone calls to stop doing so as she has moved on.

Anita writes: “I wish y’all would stop calling my phone. DAVIDO is not my child’s father. We don’t want him in my life or my child’s life. HE DIED! Please get over it & move on. PLEASE! Leave us alone.”



She further disclosed that her unborn child has gotten another father.

She writes: “Y’all are delusional. WE DON’T CARE FOR DAVIDO. I’M IN THE UNITED STATES. I’M TOP 5. It’s annoying now. Nobody wants to hear about David. This is old news. My baby got a new dad already.”





