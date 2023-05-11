Davido To Hold Concert In Osun To Celebrate Adeleke’s Victory

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the victory of his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, at the Supreme Court, popular Nigerian singer, Davido has announced plans to hold a musical concert in Osun State.

The African Examiner recalls that the apex court on Tuesday affirmed Adeleke’s victory in the July 12, 2022, governorship election in Osun State.

Reacting to the victory on his Twitter handle shortly after the judgement, Davido disclosed that plans to hold a “Timeless concert” in Osun State later in the year.



He wrote: “Timeless concert in Osun this year ?? @Tunegee ??? Cc @AAdeleke_01.”