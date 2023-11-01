Deliver Or Get Sacked, Tinubu Warns Ministers At Cabinet Retreat

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, challenged his 48 ministers to deliver on their responsibilities or get sacked.

Tinubu said he is determined to succeed in discharging his duties as President and charged his cabinet members to ensure they don’t become clogs in the wheel of Nigeria’s progress.

The President gave this charge while declaring open, a three-day Cabinet Retreat at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

The retreat themed, ‘Delivering On The Renewed Hope Agenda’ had ministers, permanent secretaries, presidential aides and top government officials in attendance.





