W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Djokovic Takes No.1 Spot Back From Alcaraz

Posted by Featured, Latest News, Sports News Monday, April 3rd, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Novak Djokovic returned to number one spot in ATP rankings published Monday despite missing US tournaments last month because of his lack of a Covid vaccination.

Carlos Alcaraz had taken the top ranking from Djokovic after victory in Indian Wells, but the Spaniard bowed out of the semi-finals of the Miami Open on Friday to allow the Serb back for a record 380th week as No.1.

Djokovic has a 380-point lead over Alcaraz, with Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in third, more than 1,000pts behind the leading duo.



ATP rankings as of April 3

  1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7,160 pts (+1)
  2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6,780 (-1)
  3. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,770
  4. Daniil Medvedev 5,150 (+1)
  5. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5,005 (-1)
  6. Andrey Rublev 3,470 (+1)
  7. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,450 (-1)
  8. Holger Rune (DEN) 3,370
  9. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3,345 (+2)
  10. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3,065
  11. Karen Khachanov 2,855 (+5)
  12. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2,750 (-3)
  13. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2,735 (-1)
  14. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 2,715 (-1)
  15. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 2,665 (-1)
  16. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,410 (-1)
  17. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,185
  18. Tommy Paul (USA) 2,090 (+1)
  19. Alex de Minaur (AUS) 2,050 (-1)
  20. Borna Coric (CRO) 1,890

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=86738

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

NDDC – Projects Cancellation

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us