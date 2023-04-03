Djokovic Takes No.1 Spot Back From Alcaraz

Djokovic Takes No.1 Spot Back From AlcarazFeatured, Latest News, Sports News Monday, April 3rd, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Novak Djokovic returned to number one spot in ATP rankings published Monday despite missing US tournaments last month because of his lack of a Covid vaccination.
Carlos Alcaraz had taken the top ranking from Djokovic after victory in Indian Wells, but the Spaniard bowed out of the semi-finals of the Miami Open on Friday to allow the Serb back for a record 380th week as No.1.
Djokovic has a 380-point lead over Alcaraz, with Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in third, more than 1,000pts behind the leading duo.
ATP rankings as of April 3
- Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7,160 pts (+1)
- Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6,780 (-1)
- Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,770
- Daniil Medvedev 5,150 (+1)
- Casper Ruud (NOR) 5,005 (-1)
- Andrey Rublev 3,470 (+1)
- Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,450 (-1)
- Holger Rune (DEN) 3,370
- Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3,345 (+2)
- Taylor Fritz (USA) 3,065
- Karen Khachanov 2,855 (+5)
- Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2,750 (-3)
- Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2,735 (-1)
- Rafael Nadal (ESP) 2,715 (-1)
- Frances Tiafoe (USA) 2,665 (-1)
- Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,410 (-1)
- Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,185
- Tommy Paul (USA) 2,090 (+1)
- Alex de Minaur (AUS) 2,050 (-1)
- Borna Coric (CRO) 1,890
