Don’t Deploy Soldiers To Attack EndSARS Protesters –Catholic Bishop

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Catholic archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Adewale Martins, has enjoined the federal government not to send the Nigerian Army to stop the #EndSARS protesters protesting across the country.

The African Examiner recalls that the army had declared its intention to join other security forces in the country to enforce law and order.

Reacting to this, the archbishop in a statement on Saturday disclosed that if the military is deployed to protest grounds, it will lead to casualties and escalate tension.

“Such a measure, if adopted, can only lead to injuries and possible deaths, and an escalation of the protests. It has the tendency of turning the largely peaceful protests into a violent one,” he said.

“We therefore urge the federal government to toe the line of engagement in dialogue, listening to the demands of the youth and other well-meaning Nigerians.

“We commend the government for acceding to the demands of the youth. Now, the whole country looks forward to practical steps that would be taken to implement them.

“We believe that a sincere and transparent response to the demands of the young people would go a long way in resolving the present impasse.”

Archbishop Martins enjoined protesters to protest peacefully and refrain from violence as “the whole world is watching us to see how we handle this situation”.

