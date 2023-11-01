Dr Adetunji’s ‘Brain Drain To Brain Gain’ Project Excites World Bank, IMF, Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Others

Dr Tunde Adetunji, CEO of African Heritage Foundation with Nigeria's Minister of Finance, Wale Edun

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The World Bank, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Wale Edun and other international Stakeholders in the financial sector, have applauded the Dr Tunde Adetunji’s BRAIN DRAIN TO BRAIN GAIN project, saying it would serve as checks and balances to unite the world as a global village.

They equally posited that the project has the capacity to realize its objective irrespective of race, colour, and gender, adding that it would also help Africa’s developing economy..

Dr Adetunji is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of African Heritage Foundation (AHF) Atlanta, Georgia, United States, and Africa Atlanta project.

African Examiner writes that the financial experts made the commendation in their separate remarks on the side of the just concluded World Bank summit in Marrakech, Morocco.

Numerous countries, companies, international banks and media houses have described the Amb Adetunji theory as checks and balances to unite the world as a global village despite race, color and gender to bail the world economic slavery

The Nigeria’s Finance Minister who was excited and proud of the foundation, expressed willingness of his Ministry to partner with the Organization.

Dr. Adetunji, a participant at the summit, told our correspondent that the World Bank summit was outstanding and very successful in all ramifications.

His words: “it is by the special grace of God that has made the thought provoking Africa heritage foundation decade long theory and project of “BRAIN DRAIN TO BRAIN GAIN” as the perfect and best solution to the world economy crisis in the 20th century and beyond.

“The provable and very successful Africa/Atlanta project since 1996 centennial Olympics has provided a case study for the world Bank and IMF and other financial institutions on how an individual and worthy CSO Organization can provide a perfect antidote and answer to illuming world economy recession through human resources and capacity building to bridge the gap and build the bridge for Africa and the world economy sustainable development and growth.

“It’s quite unique and outstanding to pivot this along with Africa solutions to Africa problems and Nigeria solutions to Nigeria problems debate and ongoing lecture series, broadcast and interviews by Africa heritage foundation diaspora television and radio in Atlanta Georgia.

“Both the world Bank president and IMF endorsed the theory and I met with Governor of central Bank of India, South Africa, Uganda, Kenya, zambia, WTO, Okonjo Iweala and Nigeria minister of finance Wale Edun who is very proud and willing to work with the Africa Heritage Foundation

“I have been living in Diaspora as far back as 1986, and have pioneered and championed so many successful projects to bridge the gap and build the bridge between the 55 nations of Africa, the Diaspora and the global community since the 1996 centennial Olympics.

He added: “I met with President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (a man of destiny)during the NADECO struggle and I promoted his vision along with the late Chief MKO Abiola.

“I worked with the African union commission under Prof Alpha Omar Konare and Jean Ping whom I hosted in Atlanta in 2010.

Dr. Adetunji also used the forum to enumerate some of his contributions towards uplifting Africa and give her Citizens a voice in the United States, saying he pioneered the creation of the Diaspora as the 6th region of Africa and got a resolution passed making Atlanta the gateway and epicenter of Africa potentials to USA.

“I created the ‘Celebrate Africa’ journey through the ages exhibition to Christine, the inauguration of Nelson Mandela as South Africa president in 1994, and took the same exhibition to Centennial Olympics 96.

“The success of this got me recognition as the best image maker for Nigeria and Africa with the African Union evergreen achievement award and United States sport Academy Award.

“I Championed the first All Africa games in South Africa and FiFA world cup 2010 in South Africa which was outstanding and successful.

Continuing he said “I launched the Africa Village project with pilot project Africa/Atlanta project with specific focus on human resources and capacity building for sustainable development in Africa under the SDG7, 2030 from the 20th century and beyond.

“I teach Mass communication, International relations, indigenous languages and broadcast television and radio here in Atlanta Georgia and raised funds for HBCU colleges and Universities.

“The Africa/Atlanta project is Part of Brain Drain to Brain Gain project, Which involves direct flight to Africa nations from Atlanta, seaport of Savannah, the university education, professionals and practitioners for research and development, globalization, Inclusion, diversity for sustainable development.

“All these projects have worked successfully earning Atlanta as the busiest airport with huge revenue in the world today. I have been honored and recognized as far back as 1996 as one the most outstanding citizens of Georgia, with the Atlanta Phoenix award, and induction to the Martin Luther King hall of fame in 2019.

“Now I’m involved in the promotion and preparation of the FIFA 2026 world cup in Atlanta and have also launched Africa solutions to Africa problems and Nigeria solutions to Nigeria problems world wide.

“This is to promote and discover solutions as well as like minded individuals and global and Diasporal entities, institutions, governments and organizations willing to work with Nigeria and Africa Horizon Teamwork make the dream work, and with over Fifty years experience and hardwork in the global community. It’s time to work and support worthy initiatives to take Nigeria and Africa back to the zenith among the comity of nations.

“I believe strongly in President Bola Tinubu’s administration and I’m ready to work with and for my country’s horizon.”





