Ebonyi PDP Caretaker Chair, Bar. Oruruo Vows To End Party Crisis; Visits CP in Abakaliki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The caretaker committee chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi State, chapter, Barrister Steve Oruruo has restated his commitment towards ending the crisis of the party in the state, just as he led members of his committee on a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police, in the State, Augustina Ogbodo.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the visit, Barrister Oruruo said that their visit to the Police commissioner was fruitful, stressing that they had the opportunity of intimating the police boss of the committee’s presence in the state as well as seeking their cooperation on security.

He said: “The police are partners as far as our democracy is concerned. For our democracy process to be genuine and rancour-free, you need the assistance of the police force.

“They have been of expertise, they have shown commitment, they have sacrificed their lives, done everything to protect our democracy. So, if you are looking for security, fairness, there should be orderliness. And you can’t get orderliness if you distance yourself from the police “

According to him, the Police commissioner in her response, stated that the Police command was happy to receive them, adding that the police would continue to play a neutral role by providing a level playing ground to all the political parties in the state.

“The Commissioner of Police was exemplary. She is a frontliner officiating in service.

“She was full of expectations as to how detailed the police are in trying to provide an enabling environment to every political party irrespective of the divide to function very well. She promised to be very fair and decisive in dealing with official matters without recourse to sentiments or biases.”

“We consequently demand that this command within this time provide us with an enabling environment and necessary security protection in line with the dictates of the constitution, the police Act and the rule of law.

“The CP, while thanking God, praised the resilient and courageous men and women of her command for the outstanding performances and the relatively peaceful atmosphere that the state has consistently enjoyed. She professed that there are no political interferences obstructing justice in her command.

The state PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman further said that the committee’s mandate is making efforts to reconcile various interest groups in the PDP, Ebonyi State, stressing that he has the belief that PDP would come out stronger from the crisis which had lingered for sometime now.

“PDP in Ebonyi State has bounced back. If you are passing through the state secretariat, you will see the signs that the party is bouncing back. But the party must admit that we are an opposition party. As an opposition party, we have to stay united.

“There should be a sense of unity, a sense of oneness. We have to remain strong, united and in one accord. Our target is to provide a PDP that will run and win elections in Ebonyi State”, Oruruo added.

“We understand the magnitude of risk, sacrificial efforts and the overall collective benefits rising from the doorsteps of the Nigerian police force. Your exploits on the sand of time resonate with the ideals of our sustained democracy.

The leadership recruitment ideology and processes cannot be genuinely and creditably completed without the well-established ingenuity, dexterity and the manifest competences of the Nigerian police.”

“On this premise, I am convinced that we are partners in the quest for a better country.”

“Therefore, I have no doubt in my mind that we need a strong opposition in Ebonyi that can win elections and also pile pressure on the ruling party to perform better. So, I reiterate the truism that EBONYI needs a strong opposition to thrive.

“We promised to drive a process that will make the job of the command easy.

Earlier, the Caretaker committee had paid similar visits to other government security agencies in the state, seeking cooperation from them on security.

Recall that the Oruruo led-caretaker committee is the third in a series of committees inaugurated by the PDP National Secretariat to resolve the protracted imbroglio in PDP, Ebonyi state chapter.