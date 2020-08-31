Supreme Court Upholds Yahaya Bello’s Re-election

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Supreme Court has upheld the election victory of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, North central Nigeria.

The seven-man panel of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Monday in a unanimous ruling dismissed the appeal by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the election, Musa Wada.

The ruling was written by Justice John Okoro read by Justice Uwani Abba Aji, held among others that the appeal filed by the first opposition was lacking in merit.

Consequently, the court upheld the concurrent decisions of the trial tribunal and the Court of Appeal that the petitioners failed to prove their claim that the first defendant – Governor Bello was not lawfully returned by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the election held November 16, 2019.

