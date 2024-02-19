Economic Hardship: Nigerians Slam Seyi Tinubu For Asking For Patience

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The statement of Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu asking Nigerians to be patient with the administration of his father has sparked social media reactions.

The African Examiner writes that there have been unrests and protests in some parts of the country over the rising cost of living.The removal of fuel subsidy and the unstable market of the foreign exchange have continued to affect many Nigerians as the prices of essential commodities and services continue to soar.



Speaking to aggrieved Nigerians on Monday on his Instagram account , Seyi Tinubu pleaded for patience as his father, the president will make everything fine.



Tinubu writes: “There is no joy in seeing the people of this nation shoulder burdens that should have been shed years ago.

“I wish today’s difficulties did not exist. But we must endure if we are to reach the good side of our future.”

The statement of Seyi Tinbu has elicited some reactions and the African Examiner gathers some of them below:

@Urchilla01 writes: “This is Seyi Tinubu’s post on Instagram. Take a look at the caption. “There is no joy in seeing the people of this nation shoulder burdens that should have been shed years ago.” Now, remember that Goodluck Ebele Jonathan wanted to shed this burden of petrol subsidy over 10 years ago. Remember that it was Tinubu’s camp that organised the protests against that subsidy removal at a time when petrol would have cost just about N140/L, and the nation would have adjusted by now. This family has consistently played politics with the lives of Nigerians for the past over a decade. Remember that insecurity was never an issue in Nigeria until discussions that led to the birthing of APC were conceived and commenced. Remember that Nigerians took it upon themselves to remedy this situation in last year’s election, but this same family conspired with supposed democratic institutions to thwart all those efforts These people are directly responsible for everything that Nigerians are currently going through. This family is a scourge upon Nigeria.”



@A12177Aghaji writes: “Really don’t have anything to say to seyi…the mandate was grabbed,snatched and announced in early hours of the morning.its not grabbing it….Can you handle it?”



@mo_mousa24 writes: “Dem never wipe you cord for neck Abi.”



@MusaRaheed writes: “Till his father finished Nigeria, ok o.



@flourish_26 writes: “Have faith in your father when he’s not God. God no go shame us.”



@olabodeoolajide writes: “His father said that since, his mother also said the same. Is that their chorus at home?”



@Nithsmit writes: “They should ensure while he’s having parties and balling, does this one know anything about enduring Have he or his family members endured in their lives.”



@Tehila_O writes: “He really has no moral right to give such advice as he doesn’t know what it means, not to know where the next meal will come from. He has never experienced such. So he is not in a position to give such advice.”



@SJSwamiBJP writes: “I don’t have personal opinions, but endurance in facing challenges is often necessary for progress.”



@blackash31 writes: “what is the government doing to show nigerians that they feel our pain? all we see are large convoys with excessive and flambouyant living of government officials.”

@imarahoo writes: “Nigerians will endure, while @officialABAT appointed his son inlaw as the CEO of FHA ‘uncontested ‘ ; & immediately doled out over =N=400b. Both the money saved from subsidy, and the browed funds are being leaked out . Nigerians have not seen anything yet.”



@HonAbdulrahman8 writes: “He didn’t understand the hardship Nigerians are going through & beside what are the measures already taken that will give Nigerians hope to believe this hardship will go soon under his father’s administration?”



@AlagbaKenneth writes: “We have been enduring since 2015, but the question is; are things getting better than the previous years? No No sane Country begs her Citizens to endure hardship, but show workings that the inherited hardship is easing off. Quickly intro short term measures to ease.”



@AhiabaAkoji writes: “He should be patient with jumping around with presidential jets all round Nigeria it cost Nigeria a lot tax payers money!”