ECOWAS Speaks On Niger’s Terror Allegations Against Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Friday refuted allegations made by the Niger Republic, accusing Nigeria of aiding terrorism.

The regional bloc describes the claim as baseless, reaffirming its support for the peacekeeping efforts of Nigeria.

In a statement released ECOWAS emphasised its solidarity with Nigeria.

“The Commission stands firmly with Nigeria and other ECOWAS member states against allegations that they are sponsoring terrorism,” the statement read.

Also, ECOWAS applauded Nigeria’s leadership in the fight against terrorism especially its role in the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), which has led to lots of successes in ensuring regional stability.

ECOWAS described Nigeria as a “generous and magnanimous country” that has always supported peace in West Africa and the continent.