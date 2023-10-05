Mohbad: Reactions As Police Declare Primeboy ‘Wanted’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on social media are reacting to the news that the Police have offered one million naira reward for information leading to the arrest of Owodunni Ibrahim better known as Primeboy who is allegedly a culprit in the death of Ilerioluwa aka Mohbad.

The African Examiner writes that on Wednesday, the Lagos State Police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement released on Wednesday, stated that despite repeated police invitations, Primeboy has refused to cooperate with the ongoing investigation concerning the circumstances that led to the death of Mohbad.

The statement says: “Following his failure to honour a police invitation successfully sent to him since the commencement of investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, the Lagos State Police Command hereby declares Owodunni Ibrahim aka Primeboy.



“Ibrahim is approximately 1.64-m tall, male, dark-complexioned with tribal marks and Yoruba by tribe. His last known address is 3rd Power, Oke Eletu, Ikorodu. If seen, contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727.



“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, hereby offers a handsome reward of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira Only) to anyone with useful information leading to his arrest. SP BENJAMIN HUNDEYIN, anipr, mipra POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER LAGOS STATE COMMAND IKEJA OCTOBER 4, 2023.”

This development has sparked social media reactions as some netizens took to their X formerly Twitter accounts to express their views. To some Primeboy is innocent of killing Mohbad as he was a childhood friend of the late singer and some believe that the police are on the right track. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@_bobo_yii_sha writes: “Almost everyone around this guy na suspect. This dude was sold out big time.”

@ElhadjAfellay writes: “For everyone wondering who he is This is the primeboy.”

@Darmilarehh writes: “That’s Mohbad friend, he can’t kill him.”



BoluTife writes: “Las las, the prime suspects might not be the culprits.”



Botega writes: “Las las prime boy don reach him prime.”

@iambaron_d writes: “Omo Nigeria police was made for the elite against the messes.

Naira reported himself yesterday you declare this one wanted today. Bcoz him no get lawyer Abi who him sabi. Prime boy turn urself in don’t let them make you the culprit. That what Nigerian policing is about .”



@ChuksEricE writes: “So you people actually waited for Naira Marley to return back ? No be Nigeria police again?”



@LawrenceOkoroPG writes: “This same Primeboy that sang a Tribute to Mohbad is running away from the Police investigation. He’s making money from streams, but don’t want to come forward to aid the investigations.”





