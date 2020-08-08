Edo 2020: I Have No Candidate –Oba Of Benin Tells APC

From Ignatius Okpara, Benin

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the September 19th, 2020 gubernatorial election in Edo State, South-South Nigeria, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare the 11, has urged political parties participating in poll to eschew violence while going about their campaigns, just as he says he has no preferred candidate among contestants.

The Monarch stated this Saturday when he received in audience a delegation of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who were at his Palace in Benin city, the Edo state capital on a courtesy call.

African Examiner reports that the APC delegation, led by Yobe state Governor, who is also the party’s Caretaker Committee national chairman, Mai Mala Buni, was in Benin for the official flag-off of the party’s campaign for its governorship Candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The Royal father, had expressed dismay over the manner the two major political parties, the APC and PDP have been heating up the politics in the state ahead of the election, saying that the palace is not happy over the development.

He, however, urged all Edolites and friends of the state to pray for a peaceful Edo election, reiterating that he remained non-partisan and had never supported any political candidate, stressing that “there is nothing as powerful as prayers.

“As you go about your campaign, go about it peacefully and without bitterness, the Palace remains non-partisan because of the laid down rules of our ancestors; we must be fathers to all.” he stated.

“We see every candidate as our child, and we pray for everybody. It is wiser to leave the fate of the election to God” stating that he is not against any candidate,

“I have never been for or against any candidate but when the people have chosen via the election, we will pray for him to succeed in office.’’

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Governor Buni, told the Oba, that visit was to present the Edo 2020 APC governorship candidate to the Monarch for his blessings, expressing optimism that APC would reclaim the state come Sept. 19.

Governor Obaseki who is seeking reelection under the platform of the PDP, has been at lover head with Candidate of APC Pastor Iyamu, and former National Chairman of the ruling party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.