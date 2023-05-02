American Singer, Chris Brown Explains Love For Afrobeats

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – American R&B star, Chris Brown, has stated that he plays Nigerian afrobeats music if he is not playing his own songs.

Chris Brown made this known during a recent Million Dollarz Worth Of Game podcast episode.

He said: “If I’m not playing my music, I play Afrobeats. I love how the genre is blossoming and all the recognitions is dope.

“I have been listening to [afrobeats] for a while. Me and Wiz [Wizkid] we got like an afrobeats-type song on my album [Breezy].”

The African Examiner writes that the ‘New Flame’ crooner has worked with many Nigerian afrobeats singers like Wizkid, Davido, Rema, Fireboy, and Lojay.