W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

American Singer, Chris Brown Explains Love For Afrobeats

Posted by Entertainment News, Latest News Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – American R&B star, Chris Brown, has stated that he plays Nigerian afrobeats music if he is not playing his own songs.

Chris Brown made this known during a recent Million Dollarz Worth Of Game podcast episode.

He said: “If I’m not playing my music, I play Afrobeats. I love how the genre is blossoming and all the recognitions is dope.

“I have been listening to [afrobeats] for a while. Me and Wiz [Wizkid] we got like an afrobeats-type song on my album [Breezy].”



The African Examiner writes that the ‘New Flame’ crooner has worked with many Nigerian afrobeats singers like Wizkid, Davido, Rema, Fireboy, and Lojay.

 

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=87568

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us