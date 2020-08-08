Edo Crisis: Nigerians Berate Tinubu For Attacking Governor Obaseki

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As political tension in Edo begins to gather ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial election, there have been plots and accusations between the two major parties, the PDP and the APC.

Recall that this week, there was a mild drama in Benin as police barricaded the Edo assembly complex and youths were seen removing the roof of the House of Assembly in a video that has since gone viral.

Reacting to this development, the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has blasted the governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki for disrupting democratic stability in the state.

He took to his Twitter handle on Friday describing Governor Obaseki as a dictator for refusing “to permit duly elected members of the Edo State House of Assembly to perform their constitutional duties.”

The statement of the APC leader has since sparked reactions as many condemned him for his godfatherism role in Lagos while others praised him for his contributions towards the present APC government.

Here are some of the tweets.

Ose Anenih@ose_anenih writes: “The canary that dances along the bush path must have its drummer in the nearby bush. Tinubu will support POI as he needs to build up a base of govs ahead of his 2023 presidential bid. That he’d come out so openly is indication of how desperate things may have become for him.”

Ile Ife@ileiife writes: “Tinubu is preaching constitutional democracy. Na wa… If you live long, you see enough things. …”

kayode balewa familoni@KayodeBalewa writes: “Bola Tinubu for instance, has mortgaged, our land and future to the jihardists, just because of his hallucinated presidential dreams. the same as all these southern leaders and members of the federal executive council, ministers, governors and folks, perhaps, what shocks me about these southern leaders, is that they are jointly trying to destroy me with the northern leaders, working for the elimination of all southerners and poor people and christians all over, Nigeria , West Africa and sub Saharan Africa.”

Dan zaki.@vobimgbo writes: “They have three more years to achieve the first phase the second phase starts when some Nigerian bastards vote them into power again. Be it Tinubu or Hell rufai. Tinubu’s silence now will continue even if he fraudulently comes into office using his hell hounds at inec.”

Dr Ben@DrBen37088654 writes: “Because their big brother and benefactor is hiding in Aso Rock. Until this repressive regime is out, the herdsmen reign of terror won’t subside.”

Pillar International@PillarInternat1 writes: “If Tinubu campaign for IZE IYAMU the excellent reputation of the party is gone for good. Tinubu has produced good governors for Lagos state. He cannot come and campaign for the person Oshiomhole to do him and others that he is unfit to be a governor to now become a governor of Edo.”

Mazi @FestusGreen @FestusGreen writes: “Buhari was a bald man, but somehow, Atiku, Tinubu, El Rufai, Omojuwa, Dipo & others packaged him as someone who had magical solution to baldness, though he couldn’t cure himself of baldness? Come 2023, they will package another otapiapia as solution for COVID19. #BeVigilant!”

Goddy@i2much4dem writes: “So the Lagos landlord loves Edo. The one who can’t raise his voice against tyranical Buhari suddenly worries about democracy in Edo state? Is Obaseki a bigger threat to our constitution and democracy than Buhari? Tinubu should concentrate on Lagos and leave Edo state alone.”

Ojuade Bola@Bolajuade writes: “It seems Tinubu is the reason IPOBists have not gotten their Biafran republic. He’s kuku the one that stopped FG from having any viable ports in other regions even as an opposition leader for 16years.”

Comrade Deji Adeyanju@adeyanjudeji writes: “I just read Tinubu’s statement condemning Obaseki on attempted Assembly take over by the police & his reaction & I wonder: why does he + Oshiomohole need Edo so bad for their 2023 game?”

Adewonuola Alase@wonualase writes: “Tinubu is just a disgrace. He claims to be a Democrat and he’s supporting illegality. I’m surprised Nigerians fell for their tricks in 2015. The seats were declared vacant, so, those guys are crooks like Tinubu.”

Prince Adeleyed@PrinceAdeleyed writes: “Progressive-minded people Will never reason this way. Asiwaju Tinubu deserves respect from Yoruba’s in particular and Nigerians in general. Why do we Yorubas enjoy destroying ourselves. United we stand, divided we fall.”

Omotayo@Sthabbey writes: “You got it wrong sir… Ondo State will never be under any godfather… You only need the people of Ondo state in this race. Ondo State is never an extension of Lagos and will never be.”

Lemon@Lemonplus1 writes: “Oshiomhole removed” -News Wailers Response: Tinubu is finished “Magu suspended”-News Wailers Response: Tinubu is finished “Dogara decamped to APC”-News Wailers Response:That’s Tinubu’s Running Mate How can a PDP leader decamp to d APC to come and do Running Mate of a Finished Man.”

David Linus@DavidLinus18 writes: “Can someone like Tinubu be saying someone squandered public funds. What will he be thinking about himself? In his mind his hands are clean. Does he even know Nigerians know him as one of the biggest looters in this generation?”

seawolf@albee4real writes: “On $500 million Chinese loan, Why must we go to China? Why can’t we borrow the money from Tinubu.”