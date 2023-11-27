Edo 2024: Nobody Can Disrupt My Ambition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has announced his interest in contesting the forthcoming 2024 governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, announcing that nobody can interrupt his ambition.

The deputy governor, who made his declaration at the Bishop Kelly Centre, Benin, stated that he is a homeboy who knows the pain of the people and he enjoined the electorate and party members to back his ambition.

He disclosed that having been in politics for 30 years and working with Governor Godwin Obaseki in the last seven years to improve the state, he is in the best position to succeed his principal.

“Nobody can stop my ambition,” he said.

The deputy governor spoke on Monday in a live broadcast as he announced his ambition to govern Edo State.

“I just want to appreciate all of you. We have started the journey and I decided together with all of us that after the consultation, we needed to make the answer to our consultation known to the Edo people and the answer is clear.

“They (Edo people) have asked me to go and run and they said I am the one they see not just as a street boy but original own boy that can live there.

“I can assure you that by the grace of God, we will deliver practical governance,” he said.

Shuaibu spoke on his achievements during his time as a House of Assembly member before he became a federal lawmaker at the House of Representatives.

Shaibu who promised to strengthen the agricultural sector vowed to continue where Obaseki stopped in the execution of projects across the state and promised to “hit the ground running”.

“Are we going to experiment with a new person again and the person will spend the first four years learning on the job and the next four years trying to embezzle and set up businesses in the name of consolidating on his first term?”





