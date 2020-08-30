Edo, Ondo 2020: IGP Tasks CPs on Preparations for Guber Polls

(AFRICAN EXAMINER)- The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the Edo and Ondo states Commissioners of Police (CPs) to review preparations ahead of the forthcoming governorship elections in the two states.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr. Frank Mba quoted the IG in a statement he issued Sunday in Abuja.

Mr. Adamu disclosed that the directive was to accommodate and address the threats and emerging trends – as contained in the Election Security Threat Assessment Reports.

Mba said the I-G gave the order after reviewing the assessment reports submitted by the CPs from Edo and Ondo states ahead of the elections slated for September 19 and October 10, 2020 respectively.

He said the report revealed amongst other indicators: arming and movement of political thugs, use of inciting statements during political campaigns, high likelihood of violence and possible cross attack by political opponents.

Mba said other revelations in the report are misinformation/disinformation aimed at heating up the polity and deliberate efforts at delegitimizing government institutions involved in the electoral processes.

He said the I-G had warned politicians and their supporters in the two states, to conduct themselves properly, play by the rules and steer clear of acts capable of undermining the electoral process.

Mba said the Force leadership was evolving customised security architecture to protect the people and ensure hitch free elections in the two states.

He asserted further that the police would not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law on anyone or group that would want to sabotage the security arrangement being emplaced for the elections.

Mba promised the commitment of I-G in protecting the sanctity of the ballot in the elections.

He said that the Police would remain neutral, apolitical and work with all stakeholders in ensuring a level playing ground for all in the coming elections.

