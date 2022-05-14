Police Arrest Man For Spying, Filming Church With Drone Camera

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police Operatives attached to the Nsukka Area Command of Enugu State has arrested a man identified as Micheal Ali, over alleged spying and filming of Highway to Grace Assembly Church Nsukka with drone camera.

A source at the Area Command who craved anonymity while confirming the arrest, said the police responded to the distress call of Rev. Chikamadu Eze, the Founder of the church around 8.20 am Saturday.

According him, “Police got a distress call from Eze, and rushed to the church compound and arrested the suspect .

“Police will investigate to unravel the mission of Ali in that church environment,” he said.

Speaking with newsmen Rev. Eze said he was in the church compound when he heard the sound of a drone camera and when he looked up he saw the drone hovering around the church building and filming the entire church premises

“After some minutes the operator started recalling the drone and I followed the direction only to see the operator (Ali) hiding in a near bush close to my church compound.

“That is how I caught operator (Ali) and immediately put a call to police from Nsukka Area Command.

The founder commended the police for their quick response as well as arresting the suspect and taken him to their station

Eze vowed to drag Ali to court, alleging that the suspect had evil intention against his family and the church.

“If Ali has no evil intention as he claimed now that he is doing a video documentary, why didn’t he inform me before taken pictures of my church, family as well as my personal picture with his drone.

Fielding questions from newsmen before he was whisked away by police, Ali who said he is from Agu-Ibeji community, in Igbo-Eze North LGA said he is an independent film maker who is working alone and was filming the place for film documentary.

However, Ali would not give reasons when asked why he decided to hide in a bush to operate his drone camera, as well as why he did not identify himself with Eze or anybody in the compound before filming and taken pictures of the environment.