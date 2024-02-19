Edo Poll: PDP Approves Delegate List, Okays Thursday For Primary

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the Thursday, February 22, primary election, the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has approved the delegate list for the Edo State governorship primary election to nominate a candidate for the September 21, 2024 governorship election in the state.

In a statement on Thursday, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, said the NWC of the party also approved the conduct of the primary election at the Lawn Tennis Court of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, in Benin City.

He said, “The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has approved the delegate list for the Edo State Governorship Election Primary to nominate a candidate for the September 21, 2024 governorship election in the state.

“The NWC has also approved the conduct of the Edo State Governorship Election Primary for Thursday, February 22, 2024, at the Lawn Tennis Court of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

“The NWC charges all delegates, aspirants, leaders, critical stakeholders, members of our Party and the public to note the official date and venue and be guided accordingly.”