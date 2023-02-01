El-Rufai: Fg Speaks On Claims To Sabotage Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government on Wednesday, February 01, 2023, stated that it is not “officially aware” of any persons in the Presidential Villa scheming the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for the 2023 election, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25 election.

The African Examiner recalls that Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State had, during an interview on Channels TV, claimed that ‘some elements’ in the Presidential Villa are plotting against Tinubu as their preferred candidate didn’t win the APC primary election in 2022.

However, reacting to those claims while speaking to newsmen at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja, Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information, disclosed that the Buhari-led government has been fair to all candidates irrespective of party affiliations.