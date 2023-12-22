Emefiele Would Face Firing Squad In China – Bayo Onanuga

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency has stated that the immediate past Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, would have faced a firing squad had it been he is from China.

President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, stated that Emefiele and his gangs committed an atrocity that won’t be tolerated in China.

Onanuga took to his X account on Friday as he reacted to the Special Investigation on CBN and Related Entities, Chargeable Offences report.

The African Examiner recalls that Jim Obazee’s report indicted Emefiele of misappropriating funds during his tenure as CBN governor.

The report alleged that the former CBN governor opened bank accounts without the approval of the apex bank’s Board of Directors and Investment Committee.

According to the report, Emefiele illegally kept billions of naira in about 593 bank accounts in the United States, United Kingdom, and China.

Obazee stated that Emefiele deposited £543,482,213 in fixed deposits in UK banks alone without authorisation

Reacting, Onanuga writes: “If Godwin Emefiele and his gang had committed these egregious misappropriations in China, they will by now be facing the firing squad for high treason.”





