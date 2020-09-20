Emir of Zazzau, Shehu Idris Is Dead

Alhaji Shehu Idris, the Emir of Zazzau, is dead at the age of 84.

This was announced by the Personal Assistant on New Media to President Buhari, Ahmad Bashir on Sunday on his Twitter handle.

Ahmad tweeted: “The Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji (Dr.) Shehu Idris died at the age of 84, he had been on the throne for over 40 years. May Allah (SWA) forgive all his shortcomings and grant him Jannah al-Firdaus.”

African Examiner reports that the late emir was the 18th Emir of Zazzau and the Chairman of the Zazzau Emirate Council.

