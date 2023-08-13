Gov. Oyebanji Suspends Commissioner Less Than A Week After Inauguration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has suspended the Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Home Affairs, Mr. Olaiya Atibioke, for two weeks.

The Commissioner, who was one of those inaugurated less than a week ago, imposed the suspension for unauthorized departure from the venue of a three-day retreat organized for them.

According to a statement signed by Mr Yinka Oyebode, the Special Adviser (Media) to Governor Oyebanji, the Commissioner was nowhere to be found during the signing of the performance charter.

Governor Oyebanji, who fully participated in all the sessions of the 72-hour retreat, had earlier stated that there would be zero tolerance for indiscipline and poor performance.





