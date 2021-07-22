Emir Orders Imams To Organize Special Prayer For Rainfall, Peace

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Emir of Karaye in Kano State, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar II, has directed Imams in the emirate to offer special prayers for rainfall and peace.

The Emir gave the directive on Wednesday, through the emirate Information Officer, Haruna Gunduwawa, in a statement.

He said that the Emir directed all District and Village Heads to liaise with clerics in organizing such prayers in their respective areas.

“You should dwell on praying to the Almighty Allah to provide us with rainfall in order to have bumper harvests and peace in the area,” he said.

The Emir also called on the clerics to pray to Allah to bring an end to COVID-19 pandemic.

Abubakar II urged traditional rulers to continue to be vigilant and report suspicious movement of people, especially new faces, for prompt action.

He also urged them to remain committed towards ensuring improvement in enrolment of children in schools in their areas.























