Empowerment: Enugu Youth Organization Plans Mentorship, Scholarship For Members

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The newly elected leadership of Nkanu youth organization (NYO), in Enugu state, South East Nigeria, says empowering it’s members through mentorship and scholarship programes, both at home and diaspora to make them self reliance will be her top most priority.

It stated that engaging them in such meaningful ventures would no doubt make them shun all manner of social vices capable of ruining their lives.

President of the organization, Mr. Nwachukwu David Dika, stated this in Enugu Wednesday during the official inauguration of his 15- man National Executive Council, national Patrons, Board of Trustees and national Advisory Council of the body.

Speaking with Newsmen at the end of the occasion, the new leader of the group, who stressed the need for unity amongst members, posited that no group, or community can record any meaningful feat in an atmosphere of rancour or Disunity.

He said (NYO), under his watch, is definitely going to change the narrative on ways of handling certain issues through introduction of some new innovations, maintaining that welfare of members would be given serious attention.

According to Dika who was elected president of the Organization on August 25, 2023, “my leadership is going to initiate mentorship and scholarship programes aimed at empowering our members, and equip them to face challenges of life.

“Also, my administration will take the issue of education very very seriously, because whether anybody likes it or not, it remains the bedrock and key to success in life and advancement of any community or nation, including our kanu land’.

“We will equally make the youths understand that everything does not start and end with partisan politics, that You can also earn a meaningful life outside politics.

Our Correspondent writes that Nkanu land, which is made up of six local government areas, has produced top political personalities, such as the incumbent governor of Enugu state, Barrister Peter Mbah, former governors of the state, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, Senator Jim Nwobodo.

Ex-Chairman of All progressive Congress APC in the state, Dr. Ben Nwoye, currently. Minister of Science, Technology and innovation, Chief Uche Nnaji, among others.

The president equally disclosed a plan by his Executive to embark on Visit Every Community (VEC), programme, so as to find out the needs of her members, and possible way of intervening.

“By the Grace of God, we are going to reach out to our brothers who have excelled in different fields of endeavour to engage our members in mentorship programmes” adding that they will also engage in promoting the Nkanu culture.

Speaker after Speaker at the event urged the new leadership to carry every member along, and avoid any act capable of dragging the body into crisis.

The colorful ceremony attracted some members of the State House of Assembly, Governor Mbah’s Aides, as well as other personalities from Nkanu land.





