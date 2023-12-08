Enugu 2023 Guber: ‘Withdraw Your Supreme Court Suit Against Gov. Mbah’, Prince Nnah Urges LP Candidate, Edoga

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A people’s Democratic party PDP Stalwart and Social Crusader in Enugu state, prince Marcel Nnah, has urged the state Labour party LP governorship Candidate in the 2023 election , Barr. Chijioke Edoga withdrew his suit against Governor Peter Mbah from the Supreme Court for the interest of the state and spirit of sportsmanship.

He opined that rather than pursuing the matter at the nation’s apex court after losing at the election petition tribunal and court of appeal, the LP, gubernatorial flag bearer, should accept the judicial verdicts and join hands with the governor in his disruptive innovation agenda aimed at turning around the state economy.

Speaking in an Exclusive interview with African Examiner in Enugu, the political scientist and Businessman who hails from Agbaumana in Ezeagu South of Ezeagu local government area of Enugu State, posited that though, as a candidate in the election Edoga, has the fundamental right to challenge the outcome of the poll in a court of competent jurisdiction if he feels dissatisfied over conduct of the exercise, but should be a sportsman in politics.

Nnah, noted that politics has come and gone, and the governor is now fully committed towards fulfilling his campaign promises to the electorate who gave him the mandate to serve via provision of aggressive infrastructural facilities in parts of the state, adding that the Supreme Court suit is a huge distraction and counterproductive to the state .

He stated that if Edoga truly loves Enugu state, he should place the state interest above his personal interest by discarding the supreme Court litigation and key into the disruptive agenda of governor Mbah, which he insisted , has already started yielding positive results in several sectors of the state economy.

Nnah, noted that the quest by governor Mbah to raise the state GDP from 4 billion to 30 billion is a clear indication that he has come to transform the state, and make life bearable for the suffering masses of the state.

According to him, ,”without sounding immodest, the present Enugu state government under governor peter Mbah’s watch is focused, and has really shown capacity in leadership”, calling on well to do indigenes of the state, both home and diaspora to embrace the administration for the interest of the state.

He stated that Mbah’s Foreign investors drive and his high speed of growing the state internally Generated Revenue (IGR), are pointers to the fact that he has come to work.

The PDP chieftain who joined the party since its inception, enjoined the electorate to keep supporting the Mbah led administration which according to him, is in a hurry to deliver democracy dividends to the people.





