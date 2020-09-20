Enugu 2023: Ugwuanyi To Lead Nnamani’s Ebeano Political Group

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the 2023 general election, former governor of Enugu state, and founder of the popular (Ebeano), meaning where to be, political movement, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has transferred the headship of the group to incumbent governor of the state, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Announcing the change of guard on Saturday during a Solidarity visit to governor Ugwuanyi, at the Enugu government house before a huge number of members of the political family, Nnamani, who governed the state for 8 years, said they came to solidarize with one of their own.

African Examiner recalled that the Ebeano political structure produced all the governors that have governed the state since 1999, including the incumbent Ugwuanyi.

Senator Nnamani, who currently represents Enugu East senatorial district at the National Assembly (NASS) described politics as a “serious business” and stressed the need for balanced interest in the political structure of the state.

He said: “as we start the race for 2023, we must ensure equality of leveraging to balance the interest of all.

“I’m in Government house today to pledge my loyalty to the Governor and Ebeano leader, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. We thank God for being alive today to witness this historic event and I want to thank our Governor and all the political leaders of Ebeano family for not allowing the will of the opposition to prevail.

“I don’t want to take the privilege given to me by the Almighty God and our Governor for granted so I remain loyal to him for bringing me back to be part of Ebeano family again.

Speaking on 2023 political race, Nnamani said “we are here today to work together for the interest of our people. Our priority is to balance the interest of our people for peace and development of the state.

“Ebeano family is known with balance of interest. Ebeano does not have major or minor stakeholder but we have equal stakeholders. We don’t have founder or seniority, but we work together as one family for balancing interest to guarantee equality.

“Ugwuanyi is our Governor, whoever candidate he asked us to go for in 2023, we shall support him. Consultation will start soon and our Governor we consult Local Government party chairmen and others and once he told us who to follow, we shall support him because he is our leader in the state.

“If our Governor asked us to go to Nsukka, we will follow him, if it’s Agwu, Udi, or Nkanu West, we will follow him. Anywhere he asks us to go is where we will go because central structure is Ebeano and Ebeano is the central structure so they will tell us the candidate to support. We will not disobey our Governor because Ugwuanyi is the leader of Ebeano,” he said

The former Governor stressed the need to follow the structure that exist in PDP saying “we must come together to work for the interest of our people because with unity and togetherness we shall succeed.

He expressed satisfaction with Governor Ugwuanyi for his developmental projects in the state adding “we want to also use this opportunity to thank our Governor for the great work he’s doing in the state as well as making peace and unity to reign in the state,”.

Recalling how Gov. Ugwuanyi brought him back from political retirement, Sen. Nnamani pointed out that the Ebeano movement is not a political party but only playing a complementary role to the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to actualize its lofty agenda.

In his remark, Governor Ugwuanyi thanked Senator Nnamani and other members of Ebeano family for the solidarity visit.

He said: “We thank you for this solidarity visit as many of us benefited from the goodwill of Ebeano family so we thank Almighty God for using this family as the beginning of political history and our Success in the state.

He reiterated his commitment to continue to deliver dividend of democracy to the people of the state saying “we will continue to ensure peace, unity, good governance to the people of Enugu state.

“We have listened and understand all your political instruction and we will work together as one family for the interest of our people.

He added that: “We thereby pray for our former Governor, Chimaroke Nnamani that God in his infinity mercy will continue to shower him wisdom and grace upon him.

The event was attended by serving and past members of state and National Assembly members, as well as top government functionaries.

