Enugu APC Crisis: Reconciliation Committee Urges Aggrieved Members To Withdraw Cases In Court

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A seven – man Reconciliation Committee set up by the Enugu state Chapter of the All progressive Congress APC ,as part of efforts to go into the 2023 general elections, has urged aggrieved members with pending court cases arising from state congresses to withdraw all the litigations as well as stop further media war.

Chairman of the Committee, who is also the pioneer State Secretary and immediate past Admin State Secretary, Hon. Eva Asadu, gave the advice Wednesday at the APC South – East Zonal office shortly after their inaugural meeting.

The Committee boss, read to newsmen their Communiqué which he jointly signed with the Committee’s Secretary, Hon. Felix Okafor, who was a former Media Assistant to immediate past State Chairman of the Dr. Ben Nwoye.

The APC Chieftain, who spoke on behalf of his Committee members, assured the litigants that all the issues they canvassed in their cases shall be addressed.

Our Correspondent reports that the Committee which was set up by the state chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Agballah to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party in the state.

Hon. Asadu disclosed that the committee will work towards reinstating members of the party who were suspended or expelled in the past, adding that they are working towards enthroning a one united APC capable of wrestling power from the ruling People s Democratic party PDP, come 2023.

He appealed to APC leaders to embrace reconciliation and at the same time reach out to their faithful followers on the need for reconciliation of all members of the party for the interest of the party.

‘”The Committee appeals to all APC members, especially the aggrieved members and leaders to come together and join in building a strong united party that shall win 2023 Presidential, Governorship, National Assembly elections in Enugu State in particular and Nigeria in general.

“That the APC Enugu State congresses and all litigations arising there , be withdrawn by the litigants as all issues canvassed in their cases shall be addressed” he stated.

The Chairman further assured that the committee with the kind cooperation of leaders and members of the party will reconcile all members and rescue Enugu from the cabals in the state called PDP.

He equally hinted that they resolved that all the APC platforms in Enugu State shall adhere strictly to the generic ethics of promoting unity and growth of the party and not the other way round.

“We appeal to members of the party to be law abiding, and also the Enugu State Executive Committee to soft pedal on further suspension of members of the party in the state in order to speed up reconciliation of all our aggrieved members.

“Finally, we specially appeal to the gentlemen of the press to stop dissemination of rumour ,crisis in APC Enugu in your various political reportage, so as not jeopardize our genuine reconciliation efforts”

The Enugu APC has been swimming in pool of crisis, arising from the fall out of the State Congresses, which led to pending multiple litigations at various Courts

Other members of the Committee includes a former APC Chairman in Oji River Council Area of the state, Chief Benson Eze, a former State Assistant Treasurer, Mr. Sampson Eze, Ogbonna Chidozie, Emma Nnadi and Sunday Eshiokwu.