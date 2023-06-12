Enugu Community Disowns Son Over Character Assassination

The statement read “We, the leadership of Umuhu-Ezike Kingdom, Ugwuleshi Awgu, Awgu L.G.A., Enugu State, under the aegis of Ezike Cabinet, led by Chief Cornelius Okechukwu Ogba, Umuhu Development Union, Engr. Ogbonnaya Onwumere, Umuhu Youths, Okenna Eze, Umuhu Women, Mrs Nneka Nwafor and the entire good people of Umuhu-Ezike both home and abroad received with stress and grieving heart, series of Voice notes/messages made by Sunday Okolo and his cohorts.

They lamented that whereas those he is disparaging have made meaningful contributions to the development of their community, Ukwuose and his cohorts never did anything for their community. The statement reads thus:

Leaders of the locality in a heartfelt statement made available to Newsmen Monday in Enugu noted that for their anger to be assuaged Okolo, has to tender unreserved apology for him to be reinstated into the community.

……Demands Unreserved Apology from Him(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The people of Umuhu-Ezike, Ugwuleshi, Awgu local government area of Enugu State South East Nigeria, have disowned one of their sons, Mr. Sunday Okolo, other wise known as , Ukwuose, for allegedly dragging the character of some of their illustrious sons and daughters in the mud on the social media.

The said he made notes and massages “on Tuesday, 6th June, 2023 defaming/tarnishing the good names and character of our Sons who are instrumental to the overwhelming human and infrastructural development being enjoyed in the community for a number of years now.

“Umuhu-Ezike kingdom has witnessed great transformation in terms of infrastructural developments, social welfare and scholarship awards in the past couple of years, courtesy of our illustrious sons who are business men and civil servants. It is quite heart breaking, sad and unfortunate that Mr Sunday Okolo (Ukwuose) who has not contributed anything at all to the development of the village and /or even his immediate family finds pleasure and derive much joy at abusing and insulting those our illustrious sons for no just cause.

“We hereby categorically disclaim in clear terms any support to all their illegal activities of character defamation and unfounded allegations against our good spirited and illustrious sons who have continued to use their sweat to drive the development of our village over the years.

“We therefore condemn and consider the activities of Ukwuose and cohorts as satanic, barbaric, inhuman, and unacceptable to us. Hence we caution Ukwuose and cohorts to refrain henceforth from this barbaric and satanic act.

“In our resolve to ensure that the ever known and enjoyed peace and Unity in Umuhu is sustained, we write to express our dissatisfaction over the continued illegal activities of Mr. Sunday Okolo (Ukwuose) and cohorts and warn that they should refrain from them/or anyother attempt to blackmail our Sons or encourage illegal activities in Umuhu and face their businesses in any part of the world they find themselves.

“We therefore, demand for an apology from Mr Sunday Okolo and Cohorts to our sons whom they have taken to their various illegal whatsapp platforms both in Umuhu and outside Umuhu to insult, tarnish their good names and reputations for no just cause within 48 hours from the date of this letter, failure of which they will be considered to have declared themselves as terror of peace, unity, development and co-existence in Umuhu, hence will be considered and treated as such. To be forewarned is to be forearmed.

“In conclusion, we wish to inform the general public that Umuhu people value peace, development and respect to the drivers of peace and community development, hence have zero tolerance to rascality and lack of respect for constituted authorities in the society.