Enugu CP, Orders Thorough Investigation, Prosecution Of Culprits Involved In Alleged Sexual Molestation Of 3- Yr Old Sch Pupil .

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (State CID) Enugu, to thoroughly investigate and ensure the prosecution of everyone involved in the sexual molestation of a three-year-old female pupil of Tenderlink School Trans-Ekulu, Enugu.

According to a statement by the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe on Saturday said a preliminary investigation proves that the child (names withheld) was found to have been sexually molested, with physical injuries and patches of blood observed on her private part, after the school’s bus dropped her at home on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

“This is in addition to the receipt of similar complaints by parents of other children at the school.

“Three (3) suspects, comprising the victim’s female teacher, the school’s bus attendant and driver, have been arrested for interrogation.

“The Commissioner describes the act as unthinkable and wonders why the school’s authority and teachers will allow such to happen to the toddler they are supposed to tutor and protect from such an ungodly act.

” He appreciates the Enugu State Government’s decision to shut down the school pending the conclusion of the investigation, while vowing to ensure that everyone found culpable faces the full wrath of the law.





