Enugu Govt Raises Alarm Over Illegal Sale Of Compromised Dual Purpose Kerosene, DPK

…Directs police, DPR, Others To Act

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi led government in Enugu State, has raised alarm over the illegal circulation, distribution and sale of compromised Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) and other related products to unsuspecting residents of the state.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Barrister Steve Oruruo, made available to newsmen Thursday, expressed dismay over the development.

It said “this dangerous substance surreptitiously marketed as genuine product to innocent residents has already inflicted devastating fatalities and produced gory sights of bodily injuries and horrific destruction of properties in Enugu State.

“The state government is concerned about this unfolding situation and to that effect has directed the Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and other related Government Agencies to swing into immediate action, investigate and arrest all the persons involved either directly or remotely in the illicit distribution or sale of this highly perilous product.

He said that the state government extended its unalloyed commiserations to the victims of the dastardly act and their loved ones and advised the general public to be profoundly wary of where they purchase Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) and other related products.

“The government therefore enjoined residents of the state to “report any suspected peddlers of this illegal product to the security agencies” for immediate action.