Enugu Lands Commissioner Aroh, Escapes Death, Lost 2 Police Personnel To Gunmen Attack

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Commissioner for Lands in Enugu State, Barrister Chidi Aroh, on Sunday narrowly escaped death, after he was attacked by unknown armed men, who killed two policemen attached to him

African Examiner gathered that the police victims are, Inspector David Adabu and one Inspector Solomon.

The officers were allegedly killed on Sunday when the Gunmen ambushed the Commissioner on his way back to Enugu from Anambra State, where he had gone on a visit.

It was gathered that the gunmen had ambushed Aroh’s Hilux van in a community in Anambra.

They shot and killed the two policemen attached to him while the Commissioner was lucky to have escaped in his Jeep.

A Source said the hoodlums made away with the riffles of the police officers.

When contacted, the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe (ASP) said the Command has no such information.

Efforts to speak with Anambra PPRO, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga, was not successful, as his mobile phone was not available as at the time of filing this report.

Aroh could also not be reached by our correspondent.