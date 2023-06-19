Why I’m Not Ashamed Of Selling Okrika — Nollywood Actor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actor, Sylvester Madu, has slammed movie lovers who looked surprised that he sells second-hand goods better known as ‘okrika’.The African Examiner recalls that on Friday, a video emerged on social media which showed the movie star selling the fairly used items in a market in Enugu.

In the video, Madu, adorned in a brown jacket, was seen holding a sack of clothes as he discussed with some customers.

The video came as a surprise to Nigerians as many expressed concern about the actor.



Reacting to the viral clip, Madu stated that he is proud of “my business empire” which involves many people selling various kinds of fairly used items.



He also slammed unemployed youths who are surprised by his legit business as he urged them to get a job and stop begging for N2000 on social media.

“Do your business legit, don’t send anybody. Someone saying that this is really encouraging. If someone like me can run my business then why would he be sitting at home and doing nothing? Because there are a lot of Nigerian youths at home doing nothing,” he said in pidgin English.

“Some of them will just come on social media and boys I urgently need 2k. Go outside and work. If you do not get work I will employ you. I have boys selling for me at different spots.



“People dey just dey say legit business like something to be ashamed of. What’s the difference between me and the person selling in the market? Because I’m popular? Because I’m an actor or celebrity? So? Make I no run a business. Do you know how much people have sent to me and more are still coming? Saying ‘support your business’. No be sey I dey hungry.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



