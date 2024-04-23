Enugu Police Nab 6 Suspects Over Robbery, Illegal Drug Possession, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police Operatives serving at different Divisions of the Enugu State Police Command have arrested a total of six (6) male suspects for the offenses of “one chance” robbery, unlawful possession and peddling of suspected cocaine, “Ghana Loud,” stealing of a motor vehicle battery, a tricycle (Keke), and a church organ keyboard.

Also recovered from the suspects are, Two (2) tricycles, one (1) motor vehicle battery, one (1) organ keyboard, wraps of substances suspected to be cocaine, and quantities of weeds suspected to be “Ghana Loud”

This was disclosed in a statement by the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe on Monday.

“Accordingly, Police Operatives serving in the Independence Layout Police Division of the Command, working with law-abiding citizens, on April 18, 2024, around 10 a.m., arrested one Edeh Chibuike “m”, aged 44, and recovered a yello-coloured Bajaj tricycle with registration number NSK 218 QA.

“The suspect and his cohorts who escaped, operating in the recovered tricycle, are alleged to have robbed their female victim and passenger of her iPhone and Bank’s ATM Card at Nwakanwa Street, Independence Layout, Enugu.

He said the “suspect and gang members were given a hot chase by law-abiding citizens, which caused their keke to skid off the road into a fence, leading to his arrest while others escaped.

“The suspect confessed to the crime, stating that his criminal gang has been in the business of “one chance” robbery and fraud on unsuspecting victims within Enugu metropolis.

“Similarly, the same Operatives, on April 17, 2024, around 4 p.m., arrested one Supuruchukwu Udeozor “m” aged 20, of Power-line near New Artisan, Enugu, and recovered a suspected stolen blue-coloured tricycle (keke) with Reg No. UWN 132 VK and Fleet No. EBS/TRO 1555.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed his male cohort at large brought the keke to his car wash stand at New Artisan, Enugu; he took and hid it, where it was recovered in a compound at New Haven, Enugu.

In a related development, the same Operatives serving in Independence Layout Division, acting on credible information, on April 15, 2023, around 9 a.m., arrested one Chukwuemeka Emmanuel ‘m’ aged 30, of Sunrise Estate Emene, and recovered a Johannus Organ Keyboard valued at five million Naira (N5,000,000.00).

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to having stolen the keyboard from a parked vehicle in a church (name withheld) at 2nd Avenue, Independence Layout, Enugu, and was on his way to sell it before he was arrested.

“In a different development, Police Operatives serving in New Haven Police Division of the Enugu State Command, while on routine visibility patrol duty on April 17, 2024, separately arrested Umaru Abdul “m” aged 20, and Izuchukwu Njoku “m” aged 36.

” Wraps of substances suspected to be cocaine were recovered from Umaru Abdul, while wraps of weeds suspected to be “Ghana Loud” were recovered from Izuchukwu Njoku. Both suspects confessed to having been peddling illicit substances within Enugu metropolis.

Ndukwe added that “n another development, Police Operatives serving in Central Police Station (CPS) Enugu, on April 17, 2024, arrested one Ani Arinze “m” aged 33, of Zone 7, Obed Camp, Coal Camp, Enugu, and recovered a master key and a stolen motor vehicle battery from him.

“The suspect, a notorious motor battery thief, confessed to the crime, stating how he successfully used the master key to open a vehicle at his mentioned address and stole the battery therein. He also confessed to having repeatedly committed the same act in the area and beyond.

He said the suspects will be arraigned and prosecuted once investigations are concluded.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has commended the Police Operatives and the law-abiding citizens for making the operational breakthroughs possible. He reaffirmed the commitment of the Police to remain focused on flushing diehard criminals and their activities out of Enugu State while soliciting the continued support of all and sundry.