Enugu Tribunal: LP Agents Say Electoral Officers Complied With Guidelines In Their Wards

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some Labour Party agents for the 2023 governorship election in Enugu state, Thursday told the election petition tribunal that their party and not the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) gave them authorization papers to cover the polls at the ward level.

They disclosed this while being cross examined by counsels to INEC and respondents.

Among counsels to the respondents that cross examined the Labour Party agents were Wole Olanipekun Senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN) and Alex Iziyon.(SAN).

The Labour Party agents who also said they carried out the assignment without any valid identification card ID, were cross examined on their statement on oath earlier deposited before the court.

Some of them also acknowledged that the elections held in their various Ward’s were peaceful and that there was presence of security operatives.

Responding further to the questions of counsels to INEC and respondents to the suit , some of the agents said the electoral officers complied with the electoral guidelines.

One of the agents , Samuel Agboeze the Labour Party agent at Obollo Eke said though the election was peaceful in the ward, he did not obtain an accreditation letter from INEC.

He, however, told the tribunal that they presented the approval letter issued to them by their party to INEC and that the electoral body accepted the letters.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



