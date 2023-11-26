Water Problem: Succour For Residents As Mbah Inaugurates Completed Multi-Million Naira Facility

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Residents of Enugu city and environ have heaved a sigh of relief on the perennial water problem that has been confronting the state over the years, as the Governor Peter Mbah, led administration weekend, inaugurated a multi million naira water project scheme at the 9th Mile Corner, Ngwo, in Udi Council area of the state embarked upon by his government.

Our Correspondent reports that the project commissioning was in fulfillment of Mbah’s campaign promise to the people of the state.

The governor, during his political campaign, ahead of the 2023 governorship election, promised residents of the state that if given the mandate, his administration would address the perennial water problem in the state within one hundred and eighty days (180) of his swearing in, which was yesterday.

As part of efforts to kept to his promise, the state government embarked on construction of water galleries in different locations of the state

Speaking Saturday at the official commissioning of the project, the governor expressed joy that despite huge challenges, his government was able to fulfill his promise to the people as planned.

Mbah, who said he shares in the pains of the suffering masses and other business owners who had all incurred losses as a result of the astronomical cost of water, added that he is glad that the problem has been laid to rest.

He said his administration is not resting on its oars towards ensuring that water is brought to the door steps of the people in all segments of the state, stressing that they will continue to work round the clock to tackle emerging challenges like fixing or replacement of weak and burst pipes.

His administration, he equally stated, will continue reticulation of water to every part of the State, hinting that the modern water facility has the capacity of producing about 100 Million cubic litres of water on a daily basis.

The governor also stated that they will also be taking the campaigns to the rural communities in earnest.

To ensure there is stable power supply in the facility, Mbah disclosed that a 4.4 gas megawatts independent power station has been put in place by his administration, abounding that a total of 96 water galleries have been provided in parts of the state capital, Enugu.

According to the governor, a total of 16 new boreholes with high horsepower pump capacity were drilled, adding that the project, handled by expatriates, has solved the water issue facing the people.

“If if deed, water is life, Ndi Enugu had literally lived their lives without water for years. They are probably one of the few species of beings who possesses the ruggedness to live a life devoid of life.





