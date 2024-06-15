Environmental Degradation: Experts Task Students On Need To Preserve Future Enviroment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Environmental experts have challenged students and the present generation to take positive steps towards preserving the environment for future.

They noted that the present climate change and environmental degradation have affected the present generation negativity hence, the need for the future generation to take the issue of environment very seriously.

They spoke at a one day workshop organised by a Civil Society organization, South SAHARAN Social Development Organization (SSDO) in collaboration with Action aid and other partners to commemorate the 2024 World Environment Day in Enugu State held at Faculty of Environmental Studies, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus UNEC on Thursday.

Addressing the participants at the occasion, a Social Entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer of Eco cyclers, Ogechi Nwoye noted that climate change had led to many things including global warming, drought, among others.

She further pointed out that there is plastic pollution in the country caused by the manner we dispose the waste, saying though Nigeria does not produce the plastics, we one of the highest consumers of the contents in the plastics.

According to her, “unhealthy human encroachment into our forest have forced animals to seek for survival in other areas, insisting that there is need for us to preserve our environment for future generation.

Also speaking, Barrister Edwin Arum, a Development Specialist Expert in Environmental Policies, advised students to keep their environment clean and expressed dismay over the the dirty state of students hostels especially in UNEC.

He said there was need for students to embrace sustainable development of our environment for preservation for the future generation.

Arum told the participants that they should maintain an environment that will not jeopardize the future generation.

He said it was unfortunate that some species have gone into extinction because of our unfriendly approach to them and advised the participants to stop killings animals that have small chances of reproducing.

In their separate speeches, the communication officer of SSDO, Olusomi Oduguwa and the Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of the organization , Favour Kalu had told the participants the objectives of the workshop and thanked them for honoring the invitation to attend the event.