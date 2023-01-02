EPL: Tottenham, Chelsea Not In The Party Yet As Both Lose Chance To Regain Top-Four Spot

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tottenham Hotspur missed the chance to move back into the top four of the Premier League after falling behind for the 10th successive game in all competitions, as Emiliano Buendía and Douglas Luiz’s second-half goals guided Aston Villa to a 2-0 win, continuing their fine start to life under Unai Emery.

Antonio Conte warned Tottenham would require another miracle to repeat last year’s top-four finish, and claimed it was unrealistic to ever pretend they were title contenders.

Conte delivered his discomfort to truth after a 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa left Spurs trailing in fifth, with an undertone to hint that nothing will change.

‘Last season we made a miracle,’ said the Italian. ‘Why? Because we played only one competition, and we played with 12 or 13 players and they didn’t have injuries in the last 15 games.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest produced a gutsy display to hold Chelsea in a 1-1 draw at the City Ground, with the Blues now failing to win their opening league fixture of a calendar year since 2016.

Some things are changing in the top four of the Premier League while others are staying the same. Arsenal and Newcastle are the fresh, energetic interlopers while defending champions Manchester City carry the confidence of permanence and reputation.

The very top of the English game currently feels a little new and it feels alive. What it means to clubs like Chelsea is that they simply cannot afford to have many more afternoons like this one if they are not to be left behind.

Chelsea are eighth now and it will be hard for Potter and new owner Todd Boehly to do the things they want from outside of the Champions League next season so over the course of the coming weeks, things must improve.