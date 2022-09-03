W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Court Sacks Plateau Reps Member

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Saturday, September 3rd, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National and States Assembly Election Petition Trial Tribunal sitting in High Court 4, Jos on Friday, nullified the election of Hon. Musa Avia Aggah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Court held that Hon. Agah was not validly nominated by the PDP for the Bye-Election conducted on February 26, 2022.

The Court also declared Agah did not score the highest valid votes in the election.



Details Shortly…

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=80496

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us