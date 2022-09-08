Even If I Didn’t Go To School, I’m Richer Than You, Portable Tells Goya Menor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Controversial singer, Portable, has hit back at Goya Menor for making a mockery of his academic qualification.

African Examiner recalls that trouble began last Sunday after Menor won the ‘Best Street Artiste’ award at this year’s The Headies held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta, the United States.

After the award ceremony, Portable, who was also nominated in the category but later disqualified, took to his social media account to berate Menor.

Portable stated that Menor has been deceived into thinking that he is a talented musician.

Reacting, Menor enjoined Portable to present his kindergarten results before comparing himself to a degree holder like him.

“I wonder who is comparing a BSc holder who almost made a first-class with someone who can’t even locate his kg3 result,” he said.

Reacting, the ‘Zazoo Zeh’ crooner, however, hit back at Menor, saying that he is more successful in the music industry than him — even “if I didn’t go to school”.

“I get glory and money pass you, my face show pass you,” he said in pidgin English.

“You say wetin. Life no balance, person wey go university dey suffer, person wey no go school dey buy house and car. You no blow reach me, you dey hear me.

“I’m your boss. Na CEO I be, you’re a hype man no be musician.”