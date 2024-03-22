Ex-Enugu House Of Assembly Aspirant, Ugwele Celebrates Gov. Peter Mbah @ 52

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former house of Assembly Aspirant in Igbo Etiti East constituency in the 2023 state Assembly election, Barr. Joel Ugwele has felicitated with Gov. Peter Mbah on his 52nd birthday.

In his congratulatory message made available to newsmen in Enugu Friday, Ugwele described Mbah as a pragmatic leader whose leadership qualities are unparalleled and wished him many more years.

“It is indeed a great thing worthy of celebration and I thank God for life given to you while I am praying for your long life and prosperity in good health.

” I also wish to use this opportunity to commit my prayers to Almighty father to give you the strength in demonstrating your good leadership qualities in Enugu state and beyond.

“0ur God is good all the time in your life and may he continue to be with you,’ he points out.

“We thank Gov. Peter Mba for his good work in Enugu state in all sectors starting from embarking on fulfillment foundation to his political manifestoes, working on the actualization of Gross Domestic Product

(GDP) at $30 Billion.

“Gov. Peter Mbah has changed the narrative in political leadership and good governance in Enugu State by embarking on costly state capital project and mobilizing the contractors in carrying out the work,”