Ex-Enugu State APC Chairman, Nwoye Faults Incessant Unconstitutional Suspension Of Party Stalwarts

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Immediate past chairman of the All ruling Progressive Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Dr Ben Nwoye has faulted the Purported Suspension of the Federal Commissioner representing Enugu State in the Federal Character Commission, Ginika Tor, advising the leadership of the party in the state to refrain from such acts capable of destroying the party in the state.

He advised the party leadership in the state and South East zone that rather than always engaging in incessant suspension of old members who built the party to the level it is presently, they should look for ways of attracting new members into its fold.

Nwoye, a former Federal Commissioner decried the alarming spate of suspension of members of the party in the state, advising the Ugochukwu Agballah led executive to refrain from such acts and organize political rallies to welcome people into the party instead of incessant announcement of the suspension of it’s chieftains .

The former Chairman and Secretary of APC Chairmen’s forum recalled how same Agballah led executive had announced the purported suspension of former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, ex governor Sullivan Chime, former speaker, Eugene Odoh, Former Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu among others in the past and the recent purported suspension of Tor.

Our Correspondent reports that the (APC) South East Zone had in a statement personally signed by the Southeast National Vice Chairman Dr. ijeomah Arodiogbu on Tuesday announced ratification of the purported suspension Tor by the Enugu State APC.

But Nwoye who addressed newsmen Wednesday in Enugu while reacting to the Purported Suspension of Tor, described the action of the Enugu and Southeast APC as unconstitutional, and rediculous insisting that Tor as a member of the party can only be suspended by her political ward.

He therefore, urged the state Chairman and National Vice Chairman to make out time and study the constitution of the party so that they will be guilded in their action,saying the incessant suspension is becoming embarrassing to the party.

Nwoye, further stated that he was not aware that Tor was at any time suspended by her political ward in Awgu council area of Enugu State, neither was he aware of any appeal at the local government level that led to the suspension by the state executive of the party.

He therefore advised the South East National Vice chairman of the party Dr.Ijeomah Arodiogbu to refrain from actions capable of tarnishing his image even outside the political circle.

The ex- Chairman, maintained that the frequent visit of Arodiogbu to Enugu to suspend people who supported the emergence of President Bola Tinubu as APC president candidate and president has done more harm than good to the party.

Nwoye therefore called on President Tinubu and National leadership of the party to beam it’s searchlight on the Enugu State Chapter of the party with a view to putting a stop to the unconstitutional activities of the state and zonal chapter of the party.

He said the culture of suspending members in Enugu and South East is becoming embarrassing to the party, as such act as people now see APC as unserious political party.