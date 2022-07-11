Ex- PDP HOR Aspirant Obetta, Dumps Party, Emerges Labour Party Candidate For Nsukka/Igboeze South Fed Constituency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As politicians across Nigeria continues with their alignment and realignment ahead of 2023 general election, a former House of Representatives Aspirant under the people’s Democratic party PDP in Enugu State,

Chief Chidi Obetta, has emerged Candidate of Nsukka/Igboeze South Federal Constituency of Labour Party.

His emergence followed the voluntary withdrawal of the initial Candidate, Rev. Chinagorom Godson Chukwuma from the race.

Obetta, who had earlier denied his resignation from the (PDP) confirmed the development while speaking after grabbing the LP ticket for the Federal Constituency on Sunday at Crisspark hotel, Nsukka.

He however, lamented the ravaging insecurity, economic downturn, poverty and disunity in the country, stating that the situation was thrown up as a result of bad leadership.

According to him, as a youth, though God had blessed him with relative wealth, he could not sit back, fold his hands and watch while a few Nigerians are putting the future of this country, especially his co-youths and the unborn children in jeopardy.

The Candidate thanked the LP delegates, and, leaders of the party for finding him worthy to fly the party’s ticket in the federal constituency and promised to commit every resources within his capacity to ensure that he did not only win the general election for the party, but to equally ensure that the electorate in the federal constituency voted massively for the party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi; governorship, Chief Chijioke Edeoga, as well as its State and National Assembly Candidates.

He said: “I want to assure you that you will not regret believing in me by this massive votes you cast to nominate me as your constituency flag bearer ahead of the 2023 general election.

“I am ready to hit the ground running as soon as campaigns begin to ensure that I did not only win this election for our party, but, that the Presidential candidate of the party, Mr. Peter Obi; our governorship candidate, Chief Chijioke Edeoga, Senate and state Assembly candidates received overwhelming votes in Igbo-Eze South/Nsukka federal constituency”, Obetta promised.

He, charged the delegates and other members of the party to brace up to the challenges of mobilising eligible voters in the area to go and obtain their Permanent Voter’s Cards PVC, as well as sensitising them to vote for Labour Party.

Speaking earlier, Secretary of the LP Electoral Committee, Ephraim Ugwu has described the emergence of Obetta as the party’s candidate for the Igbo-Eze South/Nsukka federal constituency as a mark of sure victory for the party in the election, stating that apart from being a popular person in the area, he has the capacity to mobilise electorate for the party in the area.

The returning officer Mr. Malachy Onyechi declared Obetta winner of the primary election having scored all the 36 votes cast by the 36 delegates cutting across the two local governments that make up the federal constituency, which include, Igbo-Eze South and Nsukka local governments.

African Examiner reports that the LP primary election was monitored by an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mr. Dustan Eke.