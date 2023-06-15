Ex – Senate President Nnamani, Family Release Schedule Of Activities For Final Rites Of Late Wife

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Wife of Ex-Senate President, Ken Nnamani, to commence Thursday, June 15

Ex-president of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Dr. Ken Nnamani, and family have fixed June 16, 2023 for the burial of his late Wife, Lady Ezinne Jane Udewo Nnamani.

The schedule of funeral activities which is to commence with a service of songs today, Thursday, June 15, 2023, by 5pm at Sen. Ken Nnamani’s country home, Amechi-Uwani, Enugu South LGA, Enugu State, will be followed by her funeral service and interment tomorrow, Friday, June 16, 2023 at Offia-Utu Community Field, Amechi-Uwani, Enugu South LGA, Enugu State, by 11am.

On Saturday, June 17, 2023, condolences by friends and in-laws will continue while a church outing service will be held on Sunday, June 18, 2023, by 10am at St. John’s Methodist church, Amechi-Uwani, Enugu South LGA by 10am.

Late Jane Nnamani died in Enugu on Thursday, May 4, 2023, after a brief illness, aged 58.

The service of songs and funeral proper will be streamed live on Youtube and Facebook.

See links below:

Thursday, June 15 at 5pm Service of Songs

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/live/nCJGjcv2SK4?feature=share

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/events/281185810948194?mibextid=Z0UBBX

Friday, June 16 at 11am Funeral Service

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/live/aPFDwOzUuCU?feature=share

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/events/3611423109088016?mibextid=Z0UBBX





