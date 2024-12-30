Ex-US President Jimmy Carter Dies At Age 100

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, has died at age 100.

Carter was “surrounded by his family” at his home in Plains, Georgia, in his final moments, the Carter Center said in a statement Sunday.

President Joe Biden said Carter “stands as a model of what it means to live a life of meaning and purpose,” and remembered Carter as a “dear friend.”

Carter was a peanut farmer and US Navy lieutenant before going into politics, eventually serving one term as governor of Georgia and as president of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

He was the only former US president to reach 100 years old.