2023 Election: Shekarau Wants Power To Shift To South

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, has stated that the next president of Nigeria should come from the Southern part of the country.

Shekarau, disclosed this on Thursday when he appeared on Channels Television saying that by 2023, President Buhari who is from the northern part of the country, would have stayed in power for eight years, and “common sense tells one that we should look the other side, to the Southern part of Nigeria”.

Speaking on the call for an Igbo presidency in 2023, he said: “I don’t call it zoning, I would rather call it some balancing. There has to be some sense of belonging. There is what I call the constitution of common sense.

“The Constitution of Nigeria or the constitution of any of the political parties didn’t say if I am from the North, my running mate must be from the South. It is not written but if today, I am a presidential candidate from Kano and I tell you my running mate is from Bauchi, you will say something is wrong with me.

“The presidency has just been from the North for eight years. Common sense tells us that we should look at the other side, to the Southern part of Nigeria. We should recognise the North and the South, this is elementary geography and history.

“Perception is what you have to carry along. If you continue to dominate on one particular side, the perception from the other side is, ‘What about me?”

