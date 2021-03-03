W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

EXCLUSIVE: Fear Grips Enugu Commissioners As Ugwuanyi Plans Major Cabinet Shake Up

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There are strong indications that Enugu state governor, Chief Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi, may have concluded plans to reshuffle his cabinet.

A source close to the administration who craved anonymity confided in African Examiner that the governor would soon announce a major cabinet shakeup, which may likely see most Commissioners  and Special Advisers (SPAs) that have not really lived up to expectation by government estimation shown the exit door.

Since Ugwuanyi assumed his second term in office in 2019, he has not embarked on any cabinet reshuffling, unlike some of his counterparts elsewhere, including South East Nigeria, that have rejigged  their Exco up to two times.

Our correspondent also gathered that the proposed cabinet shake up may mostly affect commissioners that are close allies of immediate past governor of the state, Barrister Sullivan Chime, and were inherited by Ugwuanyi  during his  first tenure in office.

The incumbent  Enugu governor and Chime, have been at loggerhead since he assumed office, a development that may have led to Chime’s defection to the ruling All progressive congress APC in 2017.

It was  also learnt that the governor is considering elevating some of his Special Advisers that are kitchen cabinet members of his administration to the post of Commissioners after the Cabinet shake up.

Our correspondent further gathered that fear of the unknown has gripped some of the Commissioners who were appointed during the Ugwuany’s first tenure that still maintains their relationship with ex-Governor Chime.

