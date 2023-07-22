No Crisis In Our Party, APC Insists Despite Adamu, Omisore’s Resignation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) has insisted that there is no crisis in the party despite the recent resignation of its National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; and National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore.

In a statement on Saturday by APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the party said contrary to reports of deepening crisis, “the APC stands as one strong, dynamic, resilient and progressive party”.

According to the APC, the resignation of the two leaders showed the party’s level of institutional maturity and quality of its leadership which place the best interest of the party first and above personal egos and ambitions.

The party also dismissed reports of disharmony among members of its National Working Committee (NWC) over possible successor to Adamu, saying that they are “purely speculative”.

It added that the position of the NWC on the subject of succession to any vacant office would be communicated via the official channels of the NWC.

“Change in the life of any individual or institution is constant and inevitable. As Africa’s largest political party, our demonstrated capacity to adapt to change and emergent realities always stands us out, and sets us beyond the wishes of doomsayers.

“We remain committed to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Administration towards uplifting the quality of life of all Nigerians,” the statement added.

On Monday, the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the APC, Senator Abubakar Kyari, emerged as the party’s National Chairman.

Kyari succession of Adamu as the party’s chairman followed a NWC meeting in Abuja.

Briefing reporters after the NWC meeting, Kyari formally announced the resignation of Adamu and Senator Iyiola Omisore as the party’s National Chairman and National Secretary respectively.

Kyari further said that in line with the constitution of the party, the Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuanter, will serve as the acting National Secretary of the APC.





