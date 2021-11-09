Expert Says Ischemic Heart Disease Can Lead To Death

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Dr Jide Owonala the Chief Medical Director, Living Standard Hospital, Benin, says ischemic heart disease can lead to death, if not properly managed.

Owolana spoke in an interview in Benin.

He defined Ischemic heart disease as the damage or disease in the heart’s major blood vessels, noting that the disease was usually as a result of build-up of plaque, which caused coronary arteries to narrow, limiting blood flow to the heart.

The oncologist said Ischemic heart disease was very rare and has fewer than 100 cases in Nigeria, adding that treatment could help but could not be cured.

He added that “coronary artery disease can range from no symptoms to chest pain and heart attack.

“When plaque builds up, it narrows the coronary arteries and decreases blood flow to the heart.

“Eventually, the decreased blood flow may cause chest pain (angina), shortness of breath, or other coronary artery disease signs and symptoms.

“A complete blockage can cause heart attack”, the chief medical director said.

He said that coronary artery disease often develop over decades, and that one might not notice the problem until there was significant blockage or a heart attack.

Owolana said that the disease could be prevented if a person kept a healthy lifestyle, avoid smoking and drinking.

NAN
























