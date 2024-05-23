W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Explosion In Tanzanian Sugar Factory Claims 11 Lives

Posted by East/Central Africa, Latest Headlines, News Around Africa Thursday, May 23rd, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  Eleven people died and two others were injured in an explosion in a sugar factory in Morogoro, eastern Tanzania, Shabani Marugujo, head of the local emergency services, reported on Thursday.

The accident, which has been attributed to a burst heating pipe, took place on Wednesday evening.

The sugar factory had just restarted production on Wednesday after it had been closed for several weeks during the rainy season between March and May.

Morogoro lies some 180 kilometres east of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s largest city. (dpa/NAN)

 

