Family, Kinsmen Of Detained Enugu Murder Suspects Seek Mbah, FG’s Intervention

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Wives and kinsmen of five natives of Amagu Agbada Nenwe Community in Aninri Council area of Enugu state, arrested by the police in 2023, have staged a peaceful protest over the development, insisting that they are innocent on the murder allegation leveled against them, calling on governor Peter Mbah and the federal government to intervene and ensure that justice prevails in the matter.

The detainees, currently being held at the Enugu Correctional Center custody, were arrested in November 2023, by Operatives of the Special Weapon and Tactics Team (SWAT), of the Enugu state police Command which detained them for close to two months before granting each one bail at the cost of three hundred and fifty thousand 350,000 and (four hundred thousand naira ) 400, 000 respectively.

Their arrest and subsequent charge to court, followed the murder of three persons in villages within the community by suspected members of the notorious unknown gunmen that has been terrorizing the entire South East geo political zone of the country for quite a long time.

The aggrieved villagers, who staged the protest under the platform of Concerned Citizens of Amagu Agbada Nenwe, Aninri LGA, took the exercise to the state High Court, office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, House of Assembly complex, and government house where they register their displeasure over their continued detention.

Five of the arrested persons are, Wisdom Nwachukwu, Monday Mba, Ikechukwu Udwh, Keneth Nwaroh and Ameachi Udeh

The protesters maintained that the arrested persons, who are members of the same family, knew nothing about the death of the three villagers.

They alleged that their arrest, and hasty charge to court was masterminded by some of their perceived enemies in the locality who believe they are financially buoyant and could bulldoze their way to any office.

The protesters alleged that the masterminds have been harbouring grudges in their minds against the arrested victims over certain unresolved Community issues.

Our correspondent who covered the emotional protest graced by little kids of the detained persons who equally displayed placards, with inscription: as “Government, please, please, release Our Daddy”Our Daddy did not do anything, please, release them for us” reports that the matter is currently pending at the Enugu state High Court.

Speaking with newsmen during the protest, Mrs. Eunice Nwaroh, wife of Mr. Kenneth Nwaroh, one of the arrested victims, who could not control her emotion, said she and her husband were still asleep the very day operatives of (SWAT) broked into their home and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

She insisted that her husband and other arrested persons are Innocent of the crime they are accusing them of, adding that “we know those behind this evil action, and they did it because they have money. We don’t have money, but we have God, and we strongly believe the in the end, God will wipe away our tears and vindicate our husbands”.

Also expressing her sad feeling to newsmen, a nursing mother, and wife of another detainee, Mrs. Blessing Wisdom, NWachukwu said she is yet to recover from shock of the arrest, and charge to court of her husband and the four others over sin they never committed, appealing to governor Peter Mbah and federal government to come to their rescue.

According to her, the ugly development has continued to make life unbearable for her and her little kids who no longer attend schools since the incident occurred, stressing that she has been turned to a single mother.

“So, am using this medium to passionately appeal to our amiable Governor, Peter Mbah, and other relevant agencies to come to our rescue, by intervening in this matter, They should dig deep with a view to ascertaining the truth, so as to allow justice prevail, no matter whose ox is gored.

Addressing the protesters at the state House of Assembly complex, a Senior Staff of the state House, Mr. Henry Ekwo, commended them for the matured manner and non violence approach in expressing their worry.

He however, advised them to liase with their representative in the state Assembly, Hon. Magnus Edeh, stressing that he is in best position to counsel them on the best way to get attention of the legislative arm of government on the matter.

At the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice office, a Female Staff of the Ministry who addressed the protesters but craved anonymity, with Journalists, said the Commissioner is very much aware of the case, assuring them that justice will be served in the matter in no distant time.

Other placards displayed during the protest by the natives read thus: “please, release our Daddy, husbands, Uncles, father’s, they are Innocent”

“Save our Community from crisis’ ‘ please release our people in prison custody, “The are Innocent”. Enough of this wickedness” “We need unconditional release of our Innocent brothers from prison amongst others.